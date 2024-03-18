Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Bank OZK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank OZK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Bank OZK

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK stock opened at $42.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank OZK

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.