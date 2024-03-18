BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the February 14th total of 3,790,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 945,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

BankUnited Stock Down 0.7 %

BankUnited stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.36. 106,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,815. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 48.74%.

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $62,106.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $319,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,539,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,939,000 after buying an additional 290,232 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 84.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 262,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 120,441 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 129.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 39,507 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BankUnited by 272.2% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

