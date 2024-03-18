Barclays Increases Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Price Target to $21.00

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $8.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SLDB. Piper Sandler raised Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLDB

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ SLDB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 434,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,391. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $269.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $14.48.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 3,410,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $18,861,242.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,833,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,789,470.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 3,410,713 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $18,861,242.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,833,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,789,470.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $32,267.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,308 shares in the company, valued at $76,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,216 shares of company stock worth $39,430 in the last three months. 19.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 177.8% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 584,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 374,053 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 51,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 582.0% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 197,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 168,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 30,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.