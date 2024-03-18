Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

BRN stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.19. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries

In other Barnwell Industries news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 241,517 shares in the company, valued at $574,810.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 27,411 shares of company stock valued at $63,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Barnwell Industries by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

