Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Short Interest Up 5.8% in February

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 774,300 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the February 14th total of 731,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,743.0 days.

Basic-Fit stock traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.19. 950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.25. Basic-Fit has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Basic-Fit N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of fitness clubs. It operates 1200 clubs under Basic-Fit brand in Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, and Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

