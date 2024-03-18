Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the February 14th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BMWYY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.54. 36,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,988. The company has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average is $35.36. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMWYY shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

