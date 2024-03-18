Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Update

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the February 14th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BBGI opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.