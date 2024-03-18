Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Update

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the February 14th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of BBGI opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.01.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Report on Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Beasley Broadcast Group
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Semis, Nvidia Set for Big Moves as GTC Conference Kicks Off
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Stocks About to Boom on Unusual Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.