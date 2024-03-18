Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Beauty Health from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of SKIN stock remained flat at $3.61 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,732,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,931. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. The company has a market cap of $473.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 25.65%. Beauty Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Beauty Health will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 172.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

