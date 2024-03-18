Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) PT Raised to $4.00

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s current price.

SKIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Beauty Health Price Performance

Shares of SKIN stock remained flat at $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,323,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,759. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $473.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 25.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Beauty Health will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Beauty Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Featured Stories

