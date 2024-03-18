Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.83.
BLTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
Belite Bio Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 194.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Belite Bio by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.
About Belite Bio
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.
