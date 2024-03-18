Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

BLTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.02 and a beta of -1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02. Belite Bio has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $48.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 194.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Belite Bio by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

