Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,451 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.02. The stock had a trading volume of 515,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,310. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.59.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 66.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

