BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 725,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,290 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.07% of BGSF worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BGSF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,849 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 61.6% in the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 342,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 130,511 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 20.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 17.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 161,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,432. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $112.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. BGSF, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently -63.16%.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

