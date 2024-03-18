BILL (NYSE:BILL) Shares Up 5.5%

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.49 and last traded at $68.20. Approximately 943,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,363,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

BILL Stock Up 3.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average of $81.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 190.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in BILL by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BILL by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in BILL by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in BILL by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BILL by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

