Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 96,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after buying an additional 33,238 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Biogen by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,643,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45,437 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.87. The stock had a trading volume of 312,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,094. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.57. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.35 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.68.

In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 789 shares of company stock valued at $182,213. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

