Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Trading Down 5.9%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.69 and last traded at $16.80. Approximately 120,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 961,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.22.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market capitalization of $579.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 316.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.