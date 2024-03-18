biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Shares Gap Up to $6.91

Shares of biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.91, but opened at $7.28. biote shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 46,348 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTMD shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of biote from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of biote in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.55 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on biote from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of biote in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

The firm has a market cap of $502.77 million, a PE ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in biote by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,419,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 394,991 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of biote by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of biote by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of biote by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,832,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 127,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of biote by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 40,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

