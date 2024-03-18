biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Shares Gap Up to $6.91

Shares of biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.91, but opened at $7.28. biote shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 46,348 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTMD shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of biote from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of biote in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.55 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on biote from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of biote in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTMD
biote Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On biote
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in biote by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,419,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 394,991 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of biote by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of biote by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of biote by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,832,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 127,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of biote by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 40,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.97% of the company’s stock.
About biote
biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than biote
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Are We in a Bear Market? Signs, Implications and Current Trends
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.