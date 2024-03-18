BKM Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 29,805 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,805 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $869,868,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.95. 7,428,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,646,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

