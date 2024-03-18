BKM Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.60 Million in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 204,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMLF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average is $55.32.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

