BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,809,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $266.97. 200,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $269.23. The company has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.