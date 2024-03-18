BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.86 Million Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. BKM Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IJT stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.00. 17,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,964. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.02. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $129.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

