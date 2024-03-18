BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.03 Million Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.2% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after buying an additional 2,110,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,727 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.79.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $244.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,770. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $248.55. The company has a market capitalization of $140.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.68.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

