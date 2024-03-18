BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.76 Million Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. BKM Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 107,132.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,871.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 32,905 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.68. 66,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,257. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $105.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.44.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.