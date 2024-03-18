BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New $933,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 255.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,903 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.68. The company had a trading volume of 579,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,682. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $111.84. The company has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.25.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.61.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

