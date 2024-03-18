BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.3% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.35. 99,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,290. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $246.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.