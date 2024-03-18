BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 0.2% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,993 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,278,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,732,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,894 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,644,032. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.72 and its 200 day moving average is $150.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $166.82.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.