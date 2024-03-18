Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 611,100 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the February 14th total of 532,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 267,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Blackbaud Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $70.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average is $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,364.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.04. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.04 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $396,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,591,091.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $396,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,591,091.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,743,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,104 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,042.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,458 over the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 865.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,788 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2,238.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,015,000 after acquiring an additional 511,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $43,589,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,361,000 after buying an additional 339,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Blackbaud by 1,371.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,486,000 after buying an additional 316,992 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Further Reading

