BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives $4.08 Average PT from Analysts

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BB shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $97,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $97,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $45,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,922 shares of company stock worth $329,212. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Featured Articles

