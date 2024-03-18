BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the February 14th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $65.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.30, a PEG ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.85. BlackLine has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $69.31.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. BlackLine had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $155.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $154.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that BlackLine will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,185 in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,738,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,733,000 after acquiring an additional 79,649 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after acquiring an additional 34,411 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in BlackLine by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BlackLine by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered BlackLine from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.90.

About BlackLine



BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Featured Stories

