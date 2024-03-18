BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James cut BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

TCPC stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a current ratio of 30.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,710.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 34,218 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 43.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 25,097 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 17,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth about $122,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

