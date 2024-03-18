Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Trading Up 8.2%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) traded up 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $3.04. 751,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,754,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Blend Labs

Blend Labs Trading Up 11.7 %

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $779.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 97,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $246,095.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blend Labs

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.