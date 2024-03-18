Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Short Interest Update

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,270,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the February 14th total of 31,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,655.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $82,678,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,167 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,796,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after buying an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 391.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,830,000 after buying an additional 1,794,303 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BE stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.76. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $20.62.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $356.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

