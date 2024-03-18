bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Up 4.7%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.49. 3,014,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 10,197,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.
BLUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 5.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 557,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 80.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 692,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 309,690 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
