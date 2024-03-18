Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) Insider Purchases £10,300 in Stock

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) insider Michael Gibbons acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £10,300 ($13,196.67).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Price Performance

LON:BSIF opened at GBX 102 ($1.31) on Monday. Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited has a one year low of GBX 99 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 140 ($1.79). The company has a market cap of £623.68 million, a P/E ratio of 340.00 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 107.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 112.47.

Get Bluefield Solar Income Fund alerts:

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,666.67%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

Further Reading

