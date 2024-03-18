Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives $85.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

BPMC opened at $90.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.60. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $41.54 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 203.30% and a negative return on equity of 191.56%. The business had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $2,047,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,420,255.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $471,043.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,563.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $2,047,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,420,255.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,163 shares of company stock valued at $5,556,648. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

