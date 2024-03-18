BMO Capital Markets Cuts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $42.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SMAR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.18.

SMAR traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $38.77. 2,357,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,542. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $356,338.08. Following the sale, the executive now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,503.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $105,833.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $356,338.08. Following the sale, the executive now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,503.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,698 shares of company stock worth $902,656 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2,503.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

