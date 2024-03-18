BMO Capital Markets Raises Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $120.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STLD. UBS Group cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $1.76 on Monday, reaching $139.66. The company had a trading volume of 487,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.42. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $140.20.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

