Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.76

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$78.76 and last traded at C$78.76, with a volume of 37364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$77.46.
BEI.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$77.50 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$78.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.56.
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.
