Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 29th

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

BPF.UN stock opened at C$15.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$335.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.62. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$14.45 and a 12-month high of C$16.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.41.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

