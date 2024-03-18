Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Position Cut by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $904,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 8,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 684,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,742,000 after purchasing an additional 51,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,000. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

BXP stock remained flat at $62.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,255,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,569. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $73.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average is $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 323.97%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

