Bowman & Co S.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $239.38. 268,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,214. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $264.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.03 and a 200 day moving average of $212.11.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

