Bowman & Co S.C. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $1,106,000. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in IQVIA by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.74. 61,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,707. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

