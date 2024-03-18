Bowman & Co S.C. Has $1.34 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bowman & Co S.C. decreased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,257,974. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2493 per share. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

