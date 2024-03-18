Bowman & Co S.C. Has $1.47 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.0% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $246.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,831. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.