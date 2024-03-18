Bowman & Co S.C. Has $736,000 Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in STERIS by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of STERIS by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STERIS stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.60. The stock had a trading volume of 21,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.03. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $176.10 and a 12-month high of $254.00.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

