Bowman & Co S.C. Makes New $266,000 Investment in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS JMUB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.71. 157,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.80.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

