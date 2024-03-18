Bowman & Co S.C. Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,268 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $519,995,000 after acquiring an additional 48,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after acquiring an additional 85,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,320,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $514,289,000 after acquiring an additional 206,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $189.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,435. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.92. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.84 and a 52-week high of $191.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $3.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

