Bowman & Co S.C. Purchases 4,668 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 528.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $343.49. 204,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,790. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $329.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.06. The company has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.81 and a fifty-two week high of $346.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

