Bowman & Co S.C. Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.12. 77,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,913. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $246.52. The firm has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

