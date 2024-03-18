Bowman & Co S.C. Raises Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises approximately 2.1% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.9 %

ETN traded up $2.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $300.53. The company had a trading volume of 334,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,811. The company has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $303.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.88%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

