Bowman & Co S.C. Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bowman & Co S.C. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $45.59. The stock had a trading volume of 84,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,252. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

